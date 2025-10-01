OpenAI Launches Sora 2 and New AI Video App to Compete with TikTok & YouTube

OpenAI has launched Sora 2, a new and powerful tool that uses AI to create videos. Along with it, OpenAI also introduced a new video app like TikTok and YouTube.

What is Sora 2?

Sora 2 is a smart AI model that can make realistic videos from just text. You type what you want to see, and the AI creates it.

It can:

Add voices and sounds

Make people move naturally

Show lifelike actions and scenes

What is the New App?

The new app lets people create and share videos easily. One special feature is called "Cameos", where users can add their own face into the video using a selfie.

Why This Is Big

With Sora 2 and the app, OpenAI is now competing with big platforms like:

YouTube (owned by Google)

Instagram Reels (by Meta)

TikTok (by ByteDance)

OpenAI wants to change how people make videos — making it faster, easier, and fun with the help of AI.