OpenAI Plans In-House Browser "SearchGPT" to Compete with Google Chrome

After launching its search engine feature, SearchGPT, OpenAI reportedly plans to release its web browser. As per a report by The Information, this step would place OpenAI in direct competition with established players like Google Chrome. The proposed browser is expected to integrate OpenAI’s chatbot, offering users refined, AI-driven answers alongside traditional web search capabilities.

A Step Ahead in AI Integration

With the launch of the SearchGPT browser, OpenAI aims to capitalize on its position as a leader in AI. The SearchGPT wants to offer users a seamless experience that blends conversational AI with enhanced search results and challenges Google Chrome. OpenAI has reportedly previewed this project to app developers and websites, including prominent names like Conde Nast, Redfin, Eventbrite, and Priceline.

Why Now?

OpenAI's timing for entering the browser market couldn’t be better. The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) is pursuing an antitrust lawsuit against Google, accusing the company of unlawfully maintaining its dominance in the search engine market. The DoJ has proposed measures, including forcing Google to divest its Chrome browser, which controls over 50% of the U.S. browser market.

“Google’s unlawful behaviour has deprived rivals not only of critical distribution channels but also distribution partners who could otherwise enable entry into these markets by competitors in new and innovative ways,” the DoJ said.

This legal pressure on Google allows OpenAI to establish its browser as a strong alternative.

SearchGPT: A Glimpse of What’s Coming

OpenAI’s recent feature, SearchGPT, provides a glimpse of what its browser might offer. The tool delivers fast, accurate answers from the web with links to credible sources, blending the benefits of a natural language interface with real-time information like news, stock updates, and sports scores.

Currently available for ChatGPT Plus and Teams customers, OpenAI plans to roll out SearchGPT to all users for free in the coming months. With such innovations, OpenAI is positioning itself to revolutionize how users interact with the internet. For OpenAI, it's not about launching another browser; it's how it can rethink the internet experience.