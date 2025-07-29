Live
Oppo Find X9 Pro Specs Leaked: 7500mAh Battery, Dimensity 9500 SoC, 200MP Camera
Highlights
The Oppo Find X9 Pro is expected to launch with a massive 7,500mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, flat 6.78-inch display, and a 200MP periscope lens. Here's everything we know so far.
The Oppo Find X9 Pro is an upcoming smartphone expected to offer major upgrades over its predecessor. It may come with a larger 7,500mAh battery, a flat 6.78-inch screen, a powerful MediaTek chip, and a 200MP zoom camera. The phone is also likely to be water and dust resistant, making it both strong and smart for daily use.
Battery & Charging
- Big battery
- Long battery life
- Fast wireless charging
- More power
- Longer use time
Display & Design
- Flat screen
- Big display
- Thin edges
- No curved sides
- Clear and sharp screen
Performance
- New powerful chip
- Faster phone
- Smooth use
- Better performance
Camera
- High-quality camera
- Zoom camera
- Clear photos from far
- Better photo quality
Durability & Build
- Water-resistant
- Dust-proof
- Strong body
- Safe in rain
- Tough phone
Security
- Fast fingerprint unlock
- Safe
