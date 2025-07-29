  • Menu
Oppo Find X9 Pro Specs Leaked: 7500mAh Battery, Dimensity 9500 SoC, 200MP Camera

Highlights

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is expected to launch with a massive 7,500mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, flat 6.78-inch display, and a 200MP periscope lens. Here's everything we know so far.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is an upcoming smartphone expected to offer major upgrades over its predecessor. It may come with a larger 7,500mAh battery, a flat 6.78-inch screen, a powerful MediaTek chip, and a 200MP zoom camera. The phone is also likely to be water and dust resistant, making it both strong and smart for daily use.

Battery & Charging

  • Big battery
  • Long battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • More power
  • Longer use time

Display & Design

  • Flat screen
  • Big display
  • Thin edges
  • No curved sides
  • Clear and sharp screen

Performance

  • New powerful chip
  • Faster phone
  • Smooth use
  • Better performance

Camera

  • High-quality camera
  • Zoom camera
  • Clear photos from far
  • Better photo quality

Durability & Build

  • Water-resistant
  • Dust-proof
  • Strong body
  • Safe in rain
  • Tough phone

Security

  • Fast fingerprint unlock
  • Safe
