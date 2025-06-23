OPPO K13x 5G launches in India at ₹10,999 with whopping 6000mAh battery

OPPO India has unveiled its most rugged and affordable 5G smartphone yet, the OPPO K13x 5G, with prices starting at just ₹10,999 (effective). Tailored for students, young professionals, and on-the-go users, this smartphone combines top-tier durability with powerful features and style. It will be available exclusively on Flipkart and OPPO’s e-store from 12 PM on June 27.

Backed by SGS Gold Drop Certification and MIL-STD 810H military-grade protection, the OPPO K13x 5G introduces a 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body, Crystal Shield glass, and a biomimetic Sponge Shock Absorption System inspired by deep-sea sponges—making it one of the most durable devices in the sub-₹15,000 segment.

Available in Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach, the K13x comes in three variants:

4GB + 128GB at ₹11,999 (₹10,999 after discount)

6GB + 128GB at ₹12,999 (₹11,999 after discount)

8GB + 128GB at ₹14,999 (₹12,999 after discount)

Buyers can avail instant discounts of ₹1,000–₹2,000, up to 3 months of No-Cost EMI, and exchange offers on launch day.

Built Tough, Styled Smart

The OPPO K13x is engineered using aerospace-grade AM04 aluminum alloy and includes a flagship-grade Crystal Shield glass for 160% better impact resistance. It’s lightweight at just 194g, with a sleek 7.99mm profile, and comes bundled with an Anti-Drop Shield Case.

Thanks to the IP65 rating, waterproof seals, and OPPO’s Splash Touch and Glove Touch tech, the phone offers superior usability even in wet or dusty conditions. It can survive:

1.4m granite drops

30–40 screen-down drop tests

High-pressure water exposure

All-Day Power & Fast Charging

The device features a massive 6000mAh battery, delivering:

19.3 hours video playback

40.7 hours music

56.8 hours call time

10.6 hours gaming

Paired with 45W SUPERVOOC charging, it powers to 30% in 21 minutes and fully charges in just 91 minutes.

Immersive Visuals & Performance

The 6.67-inch display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000-nit peak brightness, and a nearly edge-to-edge 89.9% screen-to-body ratio—ideal for binge-watching or gaming. Ultra Volume Mode enhances audio by up to 300% for loud, clear sound even in noisy environments.

Inside, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor and UFS 2.2 storage, offering lag-free multitasking and gaming. Built to last, OPPO promises 36+ months of smooth performance.

Smarter AI Features, Enhanced Creativity

The 50MP AI Dual Camera with 8MP selfie cam is powered by AI tools like:

AI Eraser

AI Clarity Enhancer

AI Summary

AI Studio

Running on ColorOS 15 (Android 15), the device includes multitasking tools, file docking, and predictive UI enhancements. AI LinkBoost 2.0 ensures strong 5G connectivity even in low-signal zones like elevators and basements.

Made in India for Indian Users

Built in India and tested under extreme conditions, the OPPO K13x is ideal for students, creators, and professionals looking for style, strength, and smart features—all under ₹15,000.

For more information, visit OPPO India or check out the launch page on Flipkart.