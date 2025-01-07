Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Price Leaked: Worth the Upgrade?

The Oppo Reno 13 5G series is set to launch in just two days, boasting a refreshed design, upgraded chipsets, and enhanced camera features. The lineup includes two models: the Oppo Reno 13 5G and the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G, catering to different user preferences. While anticipation has been building, a recent leak has revealed the expected pricing for the series in India, and the noticeable price increase might raise eyebrows among buyers.

Oppo Reno 13 5G Series: Leaked Pricing

According to tipster AN Leaks, the Oppo Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G are likely to cost significantly more than their predecessors. The Reno 13 5G is expected to come in two storage options:

8GB + 128GB: ₹37,000

8GB + 256GB: ₹39,999

This marks a ₹5,000 hike over the base model of the Reno 12 series.

The Pro variant offers even higher specifications and prices:

12GB + 256GB: ₹49,999

12GB + 512GB: ₹54,999

Compared to the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, this represents a steep ₹13,000 price increase, potentially impacting its appeal to price-sensitive buyers.

Key Features to Expect

Both models are expected to feature AMOLED displays, with the Reno 13 5G sporting a 6.59-inch screen and the Pro model a larger 6.83-inch screen. Under the hood, they are likely powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, coupled with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, depending on the variant.

In terms of cameras, the Reno 13 5G could include a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The Pro model, however, swaps the ultrawide lens for a 50MP telephoto camera, enhancing zoom capabilities.

Is It Worth It?

While the Oppo Reno 13 series promises exciting features and performance upgrades, the significant price hike could deter some buyers. With the launch just days away, enthusiasts will soon find out if these updates justify the added cost.