Treasuries & Accounts Gazetted Services Assn elects new body

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Treasuries & Accounts Gazetted Services Association elected its new State Executive Committee unanimously at a meeting held in Vijayawada on Thursday. The elections were conducted at the Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted and Gazetted Officers’ (APNGGOs) Association building in Gandhinagar. As only one nomination was filed for each post, the entire committee was declared elected unopposed.

According to Election Officer YJ Yesudasu, the new executive body was elected unanimously since a single nomination was received for every position. He said that Penumaka Raju was elected as State President, while K Uday was chosen as General Secretary. T Satyanarayana served as the Assistant Election Officer, and Subrahmanyam acted as Observer during the election process. APNGGOs Association President A Vidyasagar attended the meeting of the newly elected committee and congratulated the office-bearers.

New Executive Committee: President: Penumaka Raju (AAO, DGP Office, Mangalagiri), Vice-President: P Shankar (ATO, Anakapalli), General Secretary: K Uday (JAO, CFMS, Mangalagiri), Executive Secretary: A Phanindra Raju (ATO, Guntur), Treasurer: Manjunadh (JAO, Mangalagiri), Secretaries: M Vallidevi (AAO, Vijayawada), M Reddappa Reddy (JAO, Mangalagiri), K Srinivasa Rao (AAO, Vizianagaram), V Raghuramulu (JAO, Vijayawada), Executive Committee Members: DNV Savita (AFO, Kurnool), S Sunitha (AAO, Amaravati), B Nasa Reddy (JAO, Vijayawada), V Shakeela (AAO, Guntur).