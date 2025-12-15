Oracle Professional Leaves Rs 30 Lakh Tech Career to Choose Travel, Health and Creative Freedom

A Chennai-based software professional’s decision to step away from a lucrative corporate career has ignited widespread discussion online, highlighting the growing conversation around burnout, fulfillment, and redefining success. Vanathi S, who spent eight years at Oracle and over a decade in the tech industry, has walked away from her Rs 30 lakh-a-year job to pursue content creation full-time — a move she describes as deeply fulfilling despite its uncertainties.

Vanathi held the role of Principal Member of Technical Staff at Oracle, a senior position that many engineers aspire to achieve after years of hard work. By conventional standards, she had built a stable and successful life. She completed her education, secured a high-paying job, got married, supported her parents, saved diligently, and even built her own home. Yet, after checking all the boxes that society often associates with success, she realised something was missing.

Over time, the excitement of climbing the corporate ladder began to fade. The routine of back-to-back meetings, recurring sprint cycles, and writing similar lines of code started to feel monotonous. What once felt challenging and rewarding slowly turned into an endless loop. Balancing professional responsibilities during the week while spending weekends travelling, trekking, filming, and editing content left her physically and mentally drained.

For years, Vanathi tried to manage two parallel lives — a demanding 9-to-5 developer role and a growing presence on social media. This constant hustle eventually took a toll on her health. She has openly spoken about feeling bored and exhausted by years of meetings and repetitive work patterns, despite holding a role that many would consider a dream job.

When she finally made the decision to resign last year, her emotions were mixed. She felt relieved yet fearful, anxious yet calm. Walking away from financial stability and a prestigious title was not easy, but she believed it was necessary to reclaim her time, energy, and sense of self. The decision marked a turning point, allowing her to focus entirely on what genuinely excited her — travel and storytelling.

Today, Vanathi is a full-time travel content creator with more than 1.6 lakh followers on Instagram. While she acknowledges that the future feels uncertain without the predictability of a corporate paycheck, she remains clear about her priorities. She believes careers, jobs, and titles can be rebuilt, but time, enthusiasm, and the freedom to explore the world are not renewable.

Her story has struck a chord with many online. Social media users have praised her honesty and courage, with several sharing similar experiences of burnout and questioning the traditional definition of success. Many welcomed her decision to step outside the corporate framework, calling it inspiring and relatable.

For Vanathi, choosing passion over predictability may come with risks, but for now, it feels like the right path — one that prioritises health, happiness, and the freedom to live life on her own terms.