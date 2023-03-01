PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Approaching: Steps to Link and Check Your PAN Status

The deadline for linking PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar is quickly approaching, and failure to do so by March 31, 2023, will render the PAN inoperative from April 1. This means that key government services cannot be availed of using the PAN. The need for PAN-Aadhaar interlinking arose when the income tax department discovered that one person had been allotted multiple PANs or one PAN had been allotted to more than one person.

The following services will be affected if PAN is not linked with Aadhaar:

1. Inoperative PAN cannot be used to file returns

2. Pending returns will not be processed

3. Pending refunds cannot be issued to inoperative PANs

4. Pending proceedings such as defective returns cannot be completed once the PAN is inoperative

5. Tax will be required to be deducted at a higher rate as PAN becomes inoperative.

To check if your PAN and Aadhaar Card are linked, follow these steps:

i) Visit the official website of the income tax department at www.incometax.gov.in.

ii) Click on the Quick Links option and select 'Link Aadhaar Status'.

iii) Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers.

iv) Click on 'View Link Aadhaar Status'.

v) The page will display the status of your Aadhaar-PAN link. If they are linked, it will show your PAN (PAN Aadhaar) linked to your Aadhaar number (Aadhaar Number). If they are not linked, PAN can be linked with a valid Aadhaar on www.incometax.gov.in after paying a fee of Rs 1,000.

To link PAN with Aadhaar online, follow these steps:

Linking Via the Income-Tax Department Portal:

Step 1: Go to the e-filing portal of the I-T department at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option under the 'Quick Links' section of the webpage.

Step 3: Enter the PAN number, Aadhaar number, and other required details such as your name.

Linking Via SMS:

Step 1: Dial 567678 or 56161 on a mobile device to send an SMS. The format should be UIDPAN (10-digit PAN card number), 12-digit Aadhaar card number, and space.

Step 2: An SMS will inform you of the PAN-Aadhaar link status. The Aadhaar and PAN will only be linked if the taxpayer's date of birth matches both documents.

According to a circular from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which sets policy for the Income Tax department, an individual will be liable for all repercussions under the I-T Act when a PAN expires on March 30.