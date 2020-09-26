Planning to buy a phone? Find the list of upcoming smartphones

Upcoming smartphones in India: In the next few weeks' phones ranging from across the spectrum of low-range to mid-range and high-range will be coming in the market. Here we list upcoming smartphones brands that you may like to buy in the recent future.

Apple iPhone 12



Apple iPhone 12 adorning a 5.5-inch LCD with Apple A14 bionic chipset along with latest iOS 14 for Rs 74,000. The dual rear camera will comprise of a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP telephoto lens. On the front, it will have a 12MP selfie camera.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro



The all-new Apple iPhone 12 Pro is set to release in November at an expected price of Rs.1,09,999 and will bring a 6.7-inch Super Retina OLED display clad in Gorilla glass front and back panel. It will offer 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of internal memory along with Apple A14 bionic chipset and iOS 14. Moreover, it will have a quad-camera setup with 12MP wide, ultrawide and telephoto lens with a depth sensor and for selfie purpose, it will have a 12MP camera.

Google Pixel 5



It is rumoured to release in October; Pixel 5 will come along with the latest Android 11 operating system for Rs 79,900. Flaunting a 6.0 inches OLED display, it will have a protective Corning Gorilla glass six layers. Also, it brings the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and Adreno 620 GPU under the hood. With 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM, it is hyped to have a dual-camera setup with 16MP ultra-wide camera and 12.2MP wide camera while the selfie camera is of 8MP. It also has 4,080mAh battery along with rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus 8T



OnePlus 8T 5G launch event is scheduled for October 14; the flagship is already seen on Amazon with 'notify me' option. The phone is supposed to come at Rs 51,999 with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and will flaunt FHD+ fluid AMOLED display at 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone will be packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset while it will include Quad camera setup with 48MP sensor, 16MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro camera and 2MP portrait lens. It will be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery and 32MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy F41



Samsung is planning to launch its all-new F series in India, beginning with the Galaxy F41. The phone may be priced around Rs 15,999. Last week it released its teaser, but now Flipkart confirmed the unveiling of Galaxy F41 that is scheduled on October 8. The promo page revealed some cool specs including a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display including the massive 6000 mAh battery. It will have dual speakers and triple camera setup with an ultra-wide lens. Also, the phone may come packed with the Exynos 9611 processor along with 6GB of RAM.

Xiaomi Mi 10T



Alleged to be launched in next few months the upcoming Mi smartphone will be powered by 5,000 mAh battery and feature a 6.67 IPS LCD with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The phone will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 8GB RAM and offer 128GB and 256GB of internal memory. With 20MP front camera, it brings a triple camera setup including 108MP wide camera, 20MP ultra-wide camera and 8MP telephoto lens. The phone may be priced around Rs 47,700.