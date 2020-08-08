PUBG Mobile Beta Brings Erangel 2.0 for Android Users

After a long time, PUBG Mobile players can finally experience Erangel 2.0 map in the latest beta update. For Android users, PUBG Mobile beta 1.0 update is available for download, and an iOS version will be launched out soon.

PUBG Mobile shared the latest update on its Discord server with some details of Erangel 2.0. As expected, the revamped Erangel map will feature design changes. There will be some modifications made in areas like Mylta Power, Quarry, Prison, and other play zones. Graphics are upgraded, and building adjustments have been also made.

Erangel 2.0 has new map elements that include the addition of trenches, wooden barricades and abandoned tanks. Players will also see changes in building structures. Erangel has been due for an upgrade for a long time. PUBG Mobile recently launched the new Livik map, and even Miramar received a major makeover.

The new update also brings other features. Livik map has a new M1014 weapon, besides art and graphics enhancements. It brings stage balancing and bug fixes to Livik. In the latest update Cheer Park gets some additions as well. There's Training Ground 2.0, Cheer Park showdowns, and an island in the lake.

Android PUBG Mobile players can try Erangel 2.0 now and experience the latest changes. Interested players can follow this link to download the latest beta update. Some features may not work as we expect, since this is the beta version of the game. Currently, there is no word on when PUBG Mobile will roll out this update with Erangel 2.0 to the stable version of the game.