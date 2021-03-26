PUBG Mobile crosses one billion downloads across the globe

We still don't know when PUBG Mobile returns to India or if it will (we wish we had), but some news that Battle Royale fans can be proud of. PUBG Mobile has surpassed 1 billion total downloads worldwide, as just announced by Tencent.

This billion figure does not include mainland China, yet it is large enough to show its significant global presence.

Released in 2018, PUBG Mobile has been considered one of the most popular games in the world. In 2019 it also managed to become the highest-grossing mobile game worldwide.

In addition to this billion download milestone announcement, Tencent also announced a partnership with Godzilla vs Kong. PUBG Mobile players will soon be able to participate in an in-game event created on the upcoming movie's theme. The game event includes a game mode along with theme content.

The classic Karakin map will also be open for mobile players to conquer again on April 7. And there's also PUBG: New State to look forward to. This new game is expected to launch on both Android and iOS later this year.

PUBG Mobile in India

PUBG Mobile has been stuck in India since September last year when the Indian government banned it over security concerns of not hosting your data locally.

The company has since removed Tencent as its publisher, bringing in Krafton and writing with Microsoft Azure to host India's cloud. They also installed PUBG Mobile India and announced the version of the game on Diwali last year.

Neither the Indian version nor the original version of PUBG Mobile has been launched or relaunched in India. The Indian government has yet to give the go-ahead.

However, very recently, Krafton posted a job posting on LinkedIn for an investment strategy analyst in the country that excited fans of PUBG Mobile.

Given that Krafton is hiring people here, there may still be some hope that the battle royale will return here one way or another.