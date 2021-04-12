PUBG Mobile Release Date: Latest updates and features for PUBG lovers in India

PUBG Mobile Release Date: All you need to know about new features, updates – As the Indian government has banned PUBG Mobile due to data privacy concerns, millions of PUBG players are waiting for any updates on their status of the game in India. Now, if we believe Luv Sharma, a PUBG Mobile content creator, PUBG gamers have good news. Now Luv Sharma has claimed that the Indian government has approved the relaunch of the game.

The main concern has been the ownership of Chinese giant Tencent and its alleged transfer of data to mainland China servers. However, recently, PUBG Corporation, the game's developer, has teamed up with Microsoft Azure to host the game sessions. By doing so, PUBG Corporation can address the concern that the government has had.

Additionally, PUBG Corp also posted Strategy & Investment Analyst job openings on LinkedIn, and that could be a positive sign that things will normalize. The person would spearhead mergers and acquisitions, hinting at a PUBG Mobile relaunch in India soon.

Another professional PUBG Mobile gamer, Abhijeet Andhare, also known as Ghatak, has also hinted at some positive news. He claimed that PUBG Mobile players in India would receive exciting news.

"According to sources, the government has given the green signal for the comeback of PUBG Mobile. However, the exact release date nor the month haven't been finalized, but the game will indeed be returning. Some of the popular content creators, including Ghatak, had posted stories, dropping hints regarding the return."

"I didn't want to reveal this, but it's your love that I could not refrain myself. The next two months are very good for PUBG lovers, and so much interesting news will be coming soon for TSM lovers," Andhare, member of the TSM eSports team, said on Twitter.

The report said the Head of Corporate Development at Krafton, Sean Hyunil Sohn, who updated on PUBG Mobile's comeback during the India Gaming Conference 2021. "I cannot tell the timing or anything because we don't know yet. But what I can tell you is, we care about the Indian market greatly and also, that's how I get to know you and get to know friends in the Indian gaming industry now. So definitely, we will work hard to make it happen," Sohn reportedly said.

The game's publisher had also shared that since their focus is on relaunching the PUBG game in India. They will not start the pre-registration for PUBG: New State in India. The new PUBG game was recently announced globally on both Google Play and the App Store.

As per the report, a Krafton official said that the company is doing everything to bring the game back to India. "With Krafton doing everything it can to prepare for the launch of a new PUBG app specifically developed and serviced for India, it has decided not to include pre-registration for PUBG: New State in India".

Krafton, the developer, will start limiting access to the game from July 1, 2021. Due to the ban on the Indian version of the game, Indian users used to download the APK of PUBG Mobile KR and play it. But through a new update, the developer has decided to end access to gamers from countries other than Japan and Korea.