Qualcomm to continue supplying 5G modem for Apple iPhones till 2026

Just In
The previous agreement between the two companies was set to expire later this year. The news came after reports speculating that Apple will move to its own in-house 5G modem solution by 2025.
San Francisco : Chip-maker Qualcomm on Monday announced that it has entered into an agreement with Apple to supply Snapdragon 5G Modem‑RF Systems for its iPhones in 2024, 2025 and 2026.
The previous agreement between the two companies was set to expire later this year. The news came after reports speculating that Apple will move to its own in-house 5G modem solution by 2025.
The chip-maker said the agreement “reinforces Qualcomm’s track record of sustained leadership across 5G technologies and products”. Apple will continue to use Qualcomm 5G modems for at least three more years now with the new agreement between the two companies.
Apple remains Qualcomm’s largest customer, accounting for nearly a quarter of the chipmaker’s revenue. Earlier reports mentioned that Apple may move into making in-house 5G modem chips for its 2024 iPhones.
Although Apple's most recent iPhone 14 models use Qualcomm modems, the company has been attempting to go it solo in the wireless connectivity market for several years, reports CNBC.
Apple bought Intel's modem business in 2019, and there had been speculation it would begin using in-house parts this year. The Cupertino-based tech giant is currently working on its own 5G chip for future iPhones but it may not debut until 2025.