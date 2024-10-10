Ratan Tata, Former Tata Group Chairman, Passes Away at 86

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86. The Tata Group confirmed his death in a statement on Wednesday. Tata, who led the conglomerate for over two decades, had been receiving intensive care in a Mumbai hospital since Monday.



"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, in an official statement.

Just days before his passing, Tata had reassured the public via social media that his health was stable, attributing his hospital stay to routine medical examinations due to his age.

Soon after the news broke, tributes flowed in from across the globe, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the condolences. "Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better"



Mr Rahul Gandhi posted, "Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community."







Industrialist Anand Mahindra said "I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. India's economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan's life and work have had much to do with our being in this position. Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable. With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community," said Mr Mahindra.





Ratan Tata's leadership left an indelible mark on both the business world and philanthropic efforts. His legacy will be remembered for generations.