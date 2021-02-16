Realme India Director Madhav Sheth Teases New Realme Buds Air 2

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth gave Twitter followers a sneak peek of the upcoming Realme Buds Air 2 via video on Monday. Realme's new truly wireless solutions will succeed the Realme Buds Air that launched in December 2019.

In addition to this teaser video, the Realme Buds 2 also appeared in a screenshot "supposedly" shared from the Realme Link app. The new TWS earbuds reportedly carry a model number RMX2003 which "allegedly appeared" on the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) website.

https://twitter.com/MadhavSheth1/status/1361248131841617922

The 45-second video shared by Sheth takes a look at the Realme Buds Air 2, and while it doesn't reveal any concrete specs, some of the buds' characteristics are suggested.

These features include Active Noise Cancellations (ANC) that weren't on the Realme Buds Air but did come with the Realme Buds Air Pro.

The Realme Buds Air 2 is also expected to come with a transparency mode that will allow users to hear ambient sounds even while playing music. The new buds are also likely to come with some design improvements over the Realme Buds Air.

GSMArena had shared a screenshot of the Realme Link app showing the Realme Buds air 2 as supported devices, and the buttons can be seen in this black screenshot. Likely, Realme will also bring the buds in other colours, possibly the characteristic yellow as well.

The latest rumours indicate that Realme Buds Air 2 will be released alongside the Realme Narzo 30 series, which is expected to happen soon.