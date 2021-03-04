Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G to Debut in India at 12 PM on Flipkart, Realme.com

The Realme Narzo 30 series, including Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro, debuted last week in India along with a few other products. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com. The smartphone highlights include the Dimensity 800U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. Realme announced a Real Upgrade Program for Realme Narzo 30 Pro buyers where they can pay 70 percent of the cost and then upgrade next year by paying 70 percent of the price.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G: Availability and Prices

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is available in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999.

It will go on sale for the first time today on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 pm. It is available in Sword Black and Blade Silver colour variants.









✅ Powerful Performance

✅ Stunning Design

✅ India's Most Affordable 5G Smartphone



The action-packed #realmeNarzo30Pro5G goes on sale today at 12 PM. Available on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @Flipkart.



Head here: https://t.co/Ywifebdq17 pic.twitter.com/1EjxqhBXCt — realme (@realmemobiles) March 4, 2021

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G: Specifications

Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a 6.5-inch FHD + screen that has a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a Dimensity 800U chipset and offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with dual SIM support. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone from Realme flaunts a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor. It brings along a 16 MP selfie camera. Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30 W fast charging.