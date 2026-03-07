  1. Home
  2. Technology
Technology

realme unveils C83 5G model

  • Created On:  7 March 2026 9:40 AM IST
realme unveils C83 5G model
X

Hyderabad: realme, smartphone brand among has launched the realme C83 5G, a new addition to its C-series lineup designed to deliver long-lasting battery life, ultra-smooth visuals and reliable 5G performance. The model combines the segment’s biggest 7000mAh Titan Battery with a 144Hz display and 4-Year smooth performance.

The device is equipped with a massive 7000mAh Titan Battery, the largest in its segment, ensuring all-day usage without battery anxiety. It supports 15W PD and 15W DCP charging, taking approximately 180 minutes for a full charge, along with 5W wired reverse charging to power other devices when needed. Designed for long-term reliability, the device also features 4-Year smooth performance, ensuring stable and smooth performance for up to four years.

Tags

realme C83 5Grealme Smartphones7000mAh Titan Battery144Hz Display5G Smartphone Launch
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 07 March, 2026

Gold rates in Delhi today slashed

Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 07 March, 2026

National News

More
Share it
X