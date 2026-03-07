realme unveils C83 5G model

Hyderabad: realme, smartphone brand among has launched the realme C83 5G, a new addition to its C-series lineup designed to deliver long-lasting battery life, ultra-smooth visuals and reliable 5G performance. The model combines the segment’s biggest 7000mAh Titan Battery with a 144Hz display and 4-Year smooth performance.

The device is equipped with a massive 7000mAh Titan Battery, the largest in its segment, ensuring all-day usage without battery anxiety. It supports 15W PD and 15W DCP charging, taking approximately 180 minutes for a full charge, along with 5W wired reverse charging to power other devices when needed. Designed for long-term reliability, the device also features 4-Year smooth performance, ensuring stable and smooth performance for up to four years.