Reimagining Post-Hospital Care Through AI: Building a Smarter, Connected Healthtech Future

Heaps.ai is an AI-driven healthtech platform that uses data analytics and artificial intelligence to ease the pain points in patient care management systems for insurers, hospitals and corporations. Focused on managing high-risk patients, Heaps.ai offers comprehensive solutions from hospital admission to post-discharge monitoring, ensuring continuity of care and preventing unnecessary hospitalisations.





Dr Suman Katragadda, CEO and Founder of Heaps.ai

Dr Suman Katragadda , CEO and Founder of Heaps.ai , spoke to The Hans India about how a personal health journey sparked the creation of a transformative AI platform that’s addressing systemic fragmentation in healthcare. In this interview, he discusses Heaps.ai’s growth milestones, data privacy measures, expansion in international markets, and why unified, intelligent care models are the future of healthtech.

What is the key milestone the company has achieved since its inception in 2020? What was the inspiration behind building Heaps.ai?

Heaps.ai was born out of a deeply personal experience—my own surgery, which exposed critical gaps in post-operative care. I realised that recovery didn’t stop at the hospital doors, and the lack of coordinated follow-up could have serious consequences. This inspired me to envision an AI-driven platform offering continuous, connected care.

After nearly three years of R&D, we officially launched in 2020, with a leading hospital based out of Andhra Pradesh as our first client. Our proof of concept soon gained national recognition, winning the FICCI Healthcare Innovation Award and the Asian Hospital Management Award. These early validations gave us the momentum to expand rapidly. By 2023, we had partnered with seven of India’s top twelve insurers and entered international markets, including the UAE, South Africa, and Oman. What started as a personal need has since evolved into an enterprise-grade platform driving better care and cost optimisation at scale.

What are the biggest challenges the Healthtech Industry is facing today?

The biggest barrier remains systemic fragmentation. Providers, payers, and patients often operate in isolation, leading to inefficiencies such as revenue leakage, poor risk visibility, and non-standardised care pathways.

Insurers, for instance, struggle to manage risk after underwriting. Without continuous visibility into patient health, the focus shifts to claim settlement rather than prevention, pushing premiums higher and reducing customer retention. On the provider side, healthcare remains largely reactive. There’s a clear need for AI solutions that integrate seamlessly into healthcare workflows, not just peripheral tools. The future lies in unified, intelligent platforms that connect fragmented data, enhance risk prediction, and deliver measurable clinical and financial outcomes.

Are you currently seeking the next funding round?

Yes, we are in the process of preparing for our Series B round. This funding will be pivotal for scaling operations, accelerating product development, and deepening our global footprint.

As AI becomes more integrated into healthcare, what steps are necessary to maintain patient privacy and data security, particularly in sensitive environments like hospitals and insurers?

As AI becomes more integrated into healthcare, protecting patient privacy and data security is critical. The first step is obtaining clear patient consent before collecting or processing any data. Health data must be stored on secure servers that comply with standards like HIPAA, HITRUST, and ISO 27001. Importantly, patients retain ownership of their data—platforms act only as custodians, ensuring data is used ethically and solely to improve health outcomes. Selling or misusing data violates legal and ethical boundaries. To safeguard sensitive environments like hospitals and insurers, organisations must implement strong measures such as role-based access controls, data encryption (both in transit and at rest), and thorough audit trails. These steps build trust and ensure AI can be safely and effectively adopted at scale in healthcare.

Heaps entered the UAE market in 2023 by partnering with Prime Healthcare Group, Dubai. How has that partnership been going?

Our collaboration with Prime Healthcare began with the rollout of our Post-Discharge Care Journey module in 2023, which delivered strong engagement and outcomes. Based on this success, Prime extended the partnership to include Chronic Care and Geriatric Care modules, with implementations scheduled from January 2024. We’re also in active discussions for a Women’s Health module.

This steady expansion validates both the efficacy of our platform and the scalability of our B2B model. Encouraged by the success with Prime, we’ve now initiated a strategic pilot with Pure Health, which manages public hospitals and insurers across the UAE. The engagement underscores growing regional confidence in AI-led, integrated care models.

Expansion plans in MENA, South Africa, and other regions?

We are pursuing a phased expansion strategy anchored around insurance-led healthcare ecosystems. In the MENA region, we’re deepening our presence in the UAE and Oman, while also engaging with stakeholders in Saudi Arabia. Our partnership with Oman’s Ministry of Health marks a significant regional milestone.

In South Africa, we currently support 7 of the country’s 23 major medical schemes, with plans to expand to 15 by 2025. In Europe, we are targeting Turkey and Italy. Turkey’s second-largest insurer will go live with our platform by mid-2025, alongside commitments from five insurers who collectively cover over 80% of the market. These efforts reflect our broader goal: to enable smarter, AI-powered care across complex and varied healthcare systems worldwide.