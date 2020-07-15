Reliance 43rd AGM 2020: Gear up to Catch the Live Updates

Beyond the new announcements and partnerships, for the first time Reliance is also hosting the AGM online, Reliance has deployed its in-house product portfolio to ease the process — Haptik-developed WhatsApp chatbot to guide investors and AGM via JioMeet.

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani will lead the stage to start the AGM; shareholders can log in to the Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) through several channels.

"The 43rd annual meet will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 2 pm through video conferencing/other audio-visual means," Reliance informed in a regulatory filing.

RIL's 43rd AGM is expected to attract many global audience. Its virtual platform will help over one lakh shareholders from 500 different locations to log on at the same time.

PTI reported mentioning unnamed company sources that shareholders will be able to log in into the event live, listen to the plans, new initiatives and comment and participate as well.

Log on to RIL's Virtual AGM:

 To attend the RIL AGM log in through a Chatbot assistant, powered by Haptik, on WhatsApp.

 Save the number +917977111111 on your phone.

 Send "Hi" to the above number to access the Reliance Industries' AGM WhatsApp Chatbot Assistant.

 You will receive a menu of options via an instant message after you send the keyword to the Chatbot Assistant.

Select the relevant option number to proceed

 Reliance will also broadcast the AGM through its Flame of Truth and Jio channels on YouTube.

 It will be streamed on RIL's Facebook profile, and Twitter handles as well.

 Shareholders can access the live-stream through RIL's JioMeet link.