Reliance Jio Independence Day Offer: 5 months free data for new JioFi users

Reliance Jio brings a new Independence Day offer for its JioFi 4G wireless hotspot. As part of the Independence Day offer, JioFi users can avail five months of free data and Jio-to-Jio calls. This offer is applicable only for new JioFi users.

To avail of this new offer, one needs to buy the JioFi device which is priced at ₹1,999. JioFi can be bought via online platforms, and through the Reliance Digital stores as well. Once they get a Jio connection, customers need to choose any of the three JioFi plans at the time of activation. To be noted that a JioFi prepaid plan is required to avail this offer.

There are three JioFi plans available to choose from:

The Basic Plan: The basic plan is priced at ₹199 that offers 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. Users also have the option to bundle this with Jio Prime membership by paying ₹99 extra and get 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited Jio to Jio and landline calls, 1,000 minutes to other networks per 28 days, and 100 SMS per day for 140 days.

The Second Plan: The second JioFi plan costs ₹249, and with this offers users get 2GB data daily for 28 days. The same Jio Prime membership can be applied for the similar offers but with 2GB/day, and 100 SMS for 112 days.

The Third Plan: As for the third plan, which is the most expensive JioFi plan in this list, is priced at ₹349. This JioFi plan comes with 3GB data per day for 28 days. And on this plan, the Jio Prime membership brings 3GB of data/day and 100 SMS for 84 days.