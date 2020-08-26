Reliance Jio launches the Jio WiFi Mesh Router: Know details

Reliance Jio launched the Jio WiFi Mesh Router for its Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) service JioFiber priced at ₹2,499. This mesh router will help users to expand the WiFi coverage across their homes, offices and make the most of the WiFi connection.

The JioFiber website mentions that the WiFi coverage offered by Jio Home Gateway spread across an area of 1,000 sq feet across a single floor. This gets affected by several external factors like WiFi access points, placement of the Home Gateway, other obstructions like walls etc.

The new Jio WiFi Mesh Router will help users cover more ground and expand the WiFi coverage that's offered by the default device. However, Reliance Jio has not provided any details about the device or its scope.

Telecom Talks reports that as per Smart Consumer, a portal developed by GS1 India, a standard body set up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Jio WiFi mesh router is manufactured by Neolync Electronics. Smart Consumer also mentions that the device weighs 174 grams.

Airtel recently unveiled dedicated mesh router plans for Xstream Fiber users. Airtel's Fiber Plus Mesh plan comes for ₹25,000 and is offered alongside Linksys Velop Triband devices. Those subscribing to the Fiber Plus Mesh plan will receive three mesh units with a capacity to cover 3,500 sq feet.

This makes Jio's offer considerably more affordable. Still, if you are looking to cover a more significant area than what Jio Fiber supports right now with the mesh WiFi router thrown in, the company will allow you to buy additional modules.