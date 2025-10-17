  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Technology

Reliance Jio Safety-First Phone Launched in India Price Features Safety

Reliance Jio Safety-First Phone Launched in India Price Features Safety
x
Highlights

Reliance Jio launches India’s first Safety-First phone with Safety Shield feature. Protect children, women, and seniors from scams, fraud, and online threats.

Reliance Jio has launched a new phone in its JioBharat series.

It is India’s first ‘Safety-First’ mobile phone. The phone is made to protect users from scams, fraud, and online threats.

The phone was announced at the India Mobile Congress 2025. It comes with a new Safety Shield feature.

Price and Purpose

The phone costs Rs 799.

It is designed for children, women, and senior citizens.

It helps families stay safe with:

Real-time location tracking

Usage controls

Phone health monitoring

Users can see where their loved ones are, block unknown contacts, and stop inappropriate websites or content.

Features

User-friendly interface for easy use

Seven-day battery life for long use

Safety features to prevent online fraud and scams

Availability

The JioBharat Safety-First phone is available at:

Jio Stores

Leading mobile retail outlets

JioMart, Amazon, and Swiggy Instamart

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick