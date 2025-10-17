Reliance Jio Safety-First Phone Launched in India Price Features Safety
Reliance Jio launches India’s first Safety-First phone with Safety Shield feature. Protect children, women, and seniors from scams, fraud, and online threats.
Reliance Jio has launched a new phone in its JioBharat series.
It is India’s first ‘Safety-First’ mobile phone. The phone is made to protect users from scams, fraud, and online threats.
The phone was announced at the India Mobile Congress 2025. It comes with a new Safety Shield feature.
Price and Purpose
The phone costs Rs 799.
It is designed for children, women, and senior citizens.
It helps families stay safe with:
Real-time location tracking
Usage controls
Phone health monitoring
Users can see where their loved ones are, block unknown contacts, and stop inappropriate websites or content.
Features
User-friendly interface for easy use
Seven-day battery life for long use
Safety features to prevent online fraud and scams
Availability
The JioBharat Safety-First phone is available at:
Jio Stores
Leading mobile retail outlets
JioMart, Amazon, and Swiggy Instamart