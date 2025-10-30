  • Menu
Rockstar Games Updates Official Website Ahead of GTA 6 Release

GTA Online Independence Day 2025: Free Hats, Big Money, and Car Discounts
GTA Online Independence Day 2025: Free Hats, Big Money, and Car Discounts

Highlights

Rockstar Games has redesigned its official website before the launch of GTA 6, featuring a new homepage, updated Newswire posts, and hints that GTA 6 Trailer 3 could arrive in November.

Rockstar Games has given its official website a new look ahead of GTA 6’s release.

The new homepage went live on Wednesday without any official announcement.

New Design

Rockstar insider Tez2 first noticed the change.

The homepage now shows a carousel with game logos and links — starting with GTA 6’s second trailer and artwork, followed by GTA V Enhanced for PC and the GTA Online: Money Fronts update.

More Updates

The site also has five new Newswire posts, an auto-playing GTA Online video, and sections for Red Dead Online, GTA+, and the Rockstar Store.

Fans Excited for Next Trailer

Fans believe GTA 6 Trailer 3 could release in November, as Rockstar often drops trailers then.

The new website look has made fans even more excited for what’s coming next.

