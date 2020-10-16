Rules enforced for Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT platforms; Find out

The Supreme Court has acknowledged a request looking for guideline of substance accessible on OTT platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and others. The petitioner has recommended the arrangement of an administrative body that might be known as the Central Board for Regulation and Monitoring of Online Video Contents (CBRMOVC) to filter and monitor the content accessible on a different platform in India. The solicitor further proposed that the body can be lead by an IAS official and may have partners from various fields.

The court doesn't have the foggiest idea whether such a guideline is conceivable. Notwithstanding, the court has chosen to give a notification to the parties that can be engaged with the situation. The policy is the need at the top of the hour, says the request. The petitioner further included that the film theatres probably won't open for typical working at any point shortly. In such a sudden circumstance, numerous producers and makers are picking OTT platforms to distribute their content for consumption by general society. Hence, the content accessible on these platforms must be appropriately managed and checked. A few OTT platforms distribute content with no filtration or control, as there is no self-governing body to manage it."

Earlier the body, Digital Content Complaint Council (DCCC), has been recommended by Hotstar, Voot, Jio and SonyLIV. But other OTT platform Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ALTBalaji, Zee5, Arre and MX Player have opposed the move and declined to join the council.

Karan Bedi, CEO of MX Player, told ET, "Individual OTT media platforms are in the best position to determine the nature of the content and the kind of restrictions that it requires." He noticed that every stage could assemble a cycle and framework dependent on their viewership, piece of the overall industry, business systems and income models.