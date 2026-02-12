Russia Accused of Attempting Full WhatsApp Block to Promote State App MAX

Russia has reportedly attempted to completely block WhatsApp within its borders, according to a spokesperson for the Meta-owned messaging platform. The claim comes amid escalating tensions between Moscow and foreign technology companies, as the Kremlin pushes for greater digital sovereignty and promotes domestic alternatives.

In a statement to Reuters on Wednesday, WhatsApp alleged that Russian authorities were trying to restrict access to the platform in a bid to encourage users to switch to a state-backed messaging application called MAX. The move, the company suggested, is part of a broader campaign to consolidate control over online communication channels in the country.

A WhatsApp spokesperson said the block was part of Russia’s efforts to drive users toward a “state-owned surveillance app.” Despite the reported disruption, the company added, “We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected.”

The standoff reflects a wider rift that has deepened since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Since then, Moscow has tightened regulations on foreign technology firms, demanding greater compliance with local laws and increased data-sharing with authorities. Critics argue that these measures are aimed at expanding state oversight of digital communications.

The Russian government has strongly promoted MAX as a home-grown alternative to foreign messaging services. While critics claim the app could potentially be used to monitor users, state media outlets have dismissed such concerns as unfounded.

When asked about WhatsApp’s potential return to the Russian market, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov offered a conditional response in remarks published by state news agency TASS. “This is again a question of fulfilling the legislation. If the Meta corporation fulfils this and enters into dialogue with Russian authorities, then we have the possibility of reaching an agreement,” Peskov said.

He added, “If the corporation (Meta) sticks to an uncompromising position and, I would say, shows itself unready to align with Russian legislation, then there is no chance.”

According to earlier reporting by the Financial Times, Russian authorities removed WhatsApp — which serves an estimated 100 million users in the country — from an official online registry maintained by Roskomnadzor, the state communications watchdog. The removal signaled mounting pressure on the platform as part of regulatory enforcement actions.

In recent months, Russian authorities have already begun limiting certain services on WhatsApp and Telegram, accusing foreign-owned platforms of failing to cooperate with law enforcement in cases related to fraud and terrorism. In December, Apple’s FaceTime service was also blocked.

Telegram’s Russian-born founder, Pavel Durov, has previously stated that the platform would remain committed to protecting freedom of speech and user privacy, despite regulatory challenges.

As Russia continues to reshape its digital landscape, the future of major international platforms in the country remains uncertain. The ongoing dispute underscores the growing divide between global technology firms and governments seeking tighter control over their domestic internet ecosystems.