Sam Altman Praises India's AI Growth and Teases Exciting New Features Amid High Demand
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, praises India's rapid growth in AI adoption and creativity, highlighting the high demand for tools like ChatGPT and Studio Ghibli-style image generation.
Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, recently praised India for its fast growth in AI creativity and adoption. He mentioned that India is moving faster than the rest of the world in using AI tools, like ChatGPT and a new feature for creating Studio Ghibli-style animations. This feature has become very popular, with many users using it to create unique AI-generated art.
Altman said that OpenAI is getting a lot of demand for its tools, causing delays in updates. For example, the company added one million users in just one hour! As a result, future releases may be delayed, and some services could run slower than usual.
In a lighthearted message, Altman joked that if anyone has a large amount of GPU (computer processing power) to help, they should reach out to OpenAI. Despite these challenges, he assured users that OpenAI is working hard to keep everything running smoothly.
Altman also hinted at a new version of the image generation tool, suggesting that the upcoming features might be so exciting that users aren't fully prepared for them yet.