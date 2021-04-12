Samsung Galaxy F12 to go on sale today in India

Samsung Galaxy F12 to go on sale for the first time in India today. The smartphone can be bought from the e-commerce site Flipkart at 12 pm. It will also be available on the company's official website Samsung.com. Those who are interested can head to either of the platforms to grab a unit for themselves.

Samsung Galaxy F12: Price Details

Samsung Galaxy F12 packs 4GB RAM. This comes along with 64GB and 128GB internal storage. Both the models are priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.

As an introductory offer, buyers can get Rs 1,000 off on the phone's purchase using ICICI Bank cards. The handset comes in three colour options- Sea Green, Sky Blue and Celestial Black.

Samsung Galaxy F12: Specifications

Samsung's own Exynos 850SoC powers the Samsung Galaxy F12 device. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display having 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The handset runs Android 11 based on One UI 3.1. As mentioned earlier, it packs 4GB RAM and offers up to 128GB internal storage capacity. The device storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

To perform camera duties, the Galaxy F12 features a quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP ultrawide sensor.

For selfies, the smartphone sports an 8MP camera at the front. A 6000mAh battery backs the device with 15W fast charge support.