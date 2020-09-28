Samsung Galaxy F41 to launch with 64MP triple camera setup on Flipkart

In India, Samsung is planned to launch the Galaxy F41 smartphone next month. It's the first phone from Samsung's new Galaxy F-series, and for the launch, the company has joined hands with Flipkart. The Galaxy F41 is confirmed to feature a 64-megapixel rear camera.

On the dedicated Flipkart page, Samsung has been teasing its new device. The latest disclose confirms a triple-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor on the Galaxy F41. The smartphone brings a single selfie camera, but its details haven't been shared yet. The Galaxy F41 is confirmed to feature an sAMOLED Infinity-U display with a notch on top.

Samsung has also disclosed that the Galaxy F41 will be power-packed with a 6,000mAh battery. It also has a Single Take camera feature that's also available on the Galaxy M31s. The smartphone has a rear fingerprint sensor, and one of the colour variants available is green. Samsung is expected to disclose more features of the Galaxy F41, leading up to the launch.

Samsung is ready to launch the Galaxy F41 on October 8 at 5:30 PM. The smartphone will go on sale during the Flipkart's Big Billion Days. Galaxy F41 is expected to be priced under ₹20,000 in India.

Asim Warsi, Senior VP and Head of eCommerce Business, Samsung India, about the new Galaxy F smartphone, said, "At Samsung, we are obsessed with consumer-centric innovations. Galaxy F, designed in India in collaboration with Flipkart is a celebration of the rising aspirations of socially savvy consumers. With Galaxy F, Samsung and Flipkart are offering a feature-loaded option for young consumers who want to live life to the fullest. Galaxy F's proposition is 'full on' - the lifestyle that defines today's young Gen Z consumers, and we are confident that F Series smartphones will live up the 'full on' credo."