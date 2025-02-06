Samsung Galaxy S23 Now Under Rs 50,000 on Amazon – Limited Offer

The Samsung Galaxy S23, one of the brand’s premium flagship smartphones, is now being offered at a significantly reduced price on Amazon. Consumers looking for a high-performance device can now purchase the Galaxy S23 for Rs 49,989, down from its original price of Rs 74,999.

E-commerce giant Amazon is not only listing the smartphone at a lower price but also providing an extra Rs 2,000 discount on select credit card transactions. Additionally, buyers can further reduce the cost by exchanging their old smartphones under Amazon’s trade-in program.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Specifications

The Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience. The device comes with an IP68 rating, making it resistant to dust and water.

For photography enthusiasts, the smartphone is equipped with a triple-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. A 12MP front-facing camera is available for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S23 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Powering the device is a 3,900mAh battery, which supports 25W fast charging.

This price drop makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 a compelling option for those looking for a feature-rich smartphone at a more affordable price. Given its premium specifications, sleek design, and reliable performance, this offer is expected to attract buyers looking to upgrade their devices without overspending.