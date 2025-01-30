Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Drops in India Following Galaxy S25 Release

Samsung has officially reduced the price of its Galaxy S24 in India following the launch of the Galaxy S25 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event. This move makes the earlier-generation flagship a more attractive option for those considering upgrading to a premium smartphone without stretching their budget. The Galaxy S24, famous for its powerful performance and AI-driven features, is now available at a significantly lower price.

Samsung Galaxy S24 - New Price in India

At launch, the Samsung Galaxy S24 was priced at ₹74,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. With the recent price cut of ₹10,000, the revised price stands at ₹64,999. Likewise, the 256GB and 512GB variants have also seen reductions and are now available at ₹70,999 and ₹82,999, respectively.

To make the deal even better, Samsung is offering an additional ₹10,000 instant discount for HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions. This means buyers can grab the Galaxy S24 for as low as ₹54,999 when purchasing from Samsung’s official website.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 boasts a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution, ensuring a smooth and vibrant visual experience. Under the hood, it runs on the Exynos 2500 processor, with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

For photography enthusiasts, the device features a triple-camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, there’s a 12MP selfie camera for sharp and detailed shots.

Powering the smartphone is a 4000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The device also has AI-powered features like Note Assist, Circle to Search, and Writing Tools, enhancing user productivity. Running on OneUI 7, the Galaxy S24 is expected to receive new features through software updates. With its new pricing and premium features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 now offers even greater value for those looking to own a flagship smartphone at a reduced cost.



