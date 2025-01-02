Samsung Galaxy S25 Geekbench Leak: Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor and Key Features Revealed

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series, one of the most anticipated smartphone launches, is making headlines before its official debut. The vanilla model of the series recently appeared on the Geekbench database, revealing exciting details about its specifications and performance. With its transition to an all-Snapdragon lineup, the Galaxy S25 series promises significant improvements over its predecessor, the Galaxy S24.

Samsung Galaxy S25 on Geekbench

The international version of the Galaxy S25, including the variant for India, has been listed on Geekbench. According to reports from SamMobile, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 12GB of RAM. This marks a departure from last year’s Galaxy S24 series, which featured the Exynos 2400 processor in select regions.

Performance-wise, the Geekbench scores are impressive. The Galaxy S25 achieved 2,986 points in single-core testing and 9,355 in multicore testing. The prime core reached a peak clock speed of 3.53GHz, highlighting the potential for smoother multitasking and enhanced gaming experiences.

The Galaxy S25 is expected to run on Android 15, with Samsung’s OneUI 7 debuting alongside it. This combination will likely deliver an updated user experience with improved features and enhanced software optimization.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Launch Date

While Samsung has yet to confirm the official launch date, previous leaks suggest the Galaxy S25 series may debut on January 22, 2025, during the Galaxy Unpacked event. Enthusiasts will have to wait for an official announcement to mark their calendars.

A New Era with All-Snapdragon

Last year, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series faced criticism for using the Exynos 2400 processor in specific markets. This year, the Galaxy S25 series appears to adopt an all-Snapdragon lineup, ensuring consistent regional performance. The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and its stellar Geekbench scores underscore Samsung’s commitment to delivering a flagship experience.

With its cutting-edge processor, refined design, and Android 15 capabilities, the Galaxy S25 series is shaping up to be a game-changer. If the rumoured January launch holds, the wait for this next-generation smartphone is nearly over. Stay tuned for more updates as the official announcement approaches!