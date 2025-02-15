Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Vivo X200: Which Compact Flagship Should You Choose in 2025?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is gaining popularity as one of the most powerful compact smartphones, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for Galaxy. While the Galaxy S25 boasts impressive features, there are several alternatives offering similar or even better specifications. One such flagship smartphone in the same price range is the Vivo X200, launched in December 2024. Let's compare the Galaxy S25 and Vivo X200 to determine which smartphone is the better choice.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Vivo X200: Design and Display

The Samsung Galaxy S25 retains a design similar to its predecessor, featuring a glass body with an aluminum frame. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, making it resistant to scratches and major impacts. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 also comes with a glass body and an aluminum frame but is protected by Schott Xensation Alpha glass.

Regarding the display, the Samsung Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 2600 nits. Meanwhile, the Vivo X200 sports a larger 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Vivo X200: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is equipped with a triple-camera system consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. In comparison, the Vivo X200 features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Vivo X200: Performance and Battery

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, built on a 3nm TSMC process, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Vivo X200 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor.

For battery life, the Galaxy S25 is backed by a 4000mAh battery, whereas the Vivo X200 features a significantly larger 5800mAh battery, offering longer-lasting performance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Vivo X200: Price

The Samsung Galaxy S25 starts at Rs 80,999, while the Vivo X200 is priced at Rs 74,999.