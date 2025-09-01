Samsung Launches Stylish Galaxy A17 5G with AI Innovations, Enhanced Durability and OIS Enabled No Shake camera

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of its most affordable Galaxy A series AI smartphone Galaxy A17 5G. At 7.5 mm, Galaxy A17 5G is the slimmest smartphone in its segment. It weighs just 192 grams, making the device easy to hold and use. Galaxy A17 5G builds on the success of it predecessor - the Galaxy A16 5G – one of Samsung’s best-selling smartphones in India.

Galaxy A17 5G takes forward the Galaxy A series legacy of bringing flagship innovations for a wider audience in India. With Galaxy A17 5G, consumers get a stylish and sleek design, reliable performance, and smart AI features at an affordable price point. Galaxy A17 5G comes with best-in-segment AI features, display, camera, security features, calling experience and OS upgrades, making it one of Samsung’s best offerings for the festive season.

“Galaxy A series is our most popular smartphone series due to its legacy of democratizing flagship innovations at affordable prices. Galaxy A17 5G is our most affordable Galaxy A series AI smartphone and comes with fan-favourite AI features such as Circle to Search and Gemini Live. It also features on-device Voice Mail, a new ‘Make for India’ feature developed by Indian engineers to improve calling experience. Galaxy A17 5G is our key festive season offering, and we’re confident that its success will help us secure 100 million happy Galaxy A series customers by the end of this year,” said Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.

AI for Everyone

Galaxy A17 5G comes with Circle to Search with Google, furthering the democratization of mobile AI to even more devices in the Galaxy ecosystem. Built upon Samsung-Google collaboration, Circle to Search brings a seamless search experience to Galaxy users for images, texts and music. Additionally, it will also introduce a new AI experience with Gemini Live, bringing real-time visual conversations with AI to Galaxy users. Through AI-powered assistance, Galaxy A17 5G users can more naturally engage in conversational interactions that make everyday tasks easier. Galaxy A17 5G is also the first Galaxy smartphone to feature on-device Voice Mail enabling callers to leave a message when you don't answer the phone.

Awesome No shake camera and Super AMOLED display

Equipped with a versatile triple-lens camera system, Galaxy A17 5G features a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), popularly known as the No-Shake Cam. This technology helps capture blur-free videos and photos, even in challenging conditions. Complementing it are a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a macro lens, making it easy to switch seamlessly from sweeping landscapes to detailed close-ups. Galaxy A17 5G comes with segment-leading 6.7" Full HD+ Super AMOLED display for clear and vibrant display quality even in bright outdoor conditions.

Built to last – protected inside and out

With the Galaxy A17 5G, durability comes as standard, featuring Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® (front) while retaining the IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Setting new industry benchmarks, Galaxy A17 5G offers segment’s best 6 generations of Android upgrades and 6 years of security updates, ensuring a future-ready experience. Galaxy A17 5G comes with One UI 7 out of the box.

Awesome Performance

Powered by 5nm Exynos 1330 processor, Galaxy A17 5G is fast and power efficient. It packs in a 5000mAh battery that enables long sessions of browsing, gaming and binge watching. Galaxy A17 5G allows users to stay connected, entertained and productive without interruption. The device supports 25W fast charging, giving more power in less time.

Availability, Pricing and Offers

Available in three refreshing colours - Blue, Grey and Black, Galaxy A17 5G will be available across retail stores, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Samsung.com, and other online players starting today. Galaxy A17 5G supports up to 2TB of expandable storage via microSD card, giving users plenty of space for apps, photos and media.



