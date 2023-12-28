Samsung Unveils AI Fridge with Advanced Culinary Features

Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest innovation in smart home appliances with the introduction of the 2024 Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator equipped with AI Family Hub+. Set to be showcased at CES next year, this cutting-edge smart fridge boasts remarkable AI features, including an internal camera capable of recognizing individual food items and a connected app offering recipe suggestions based on the user's available stock.



While the internal camera and Family Hub app are not entirely novel concepts (having been included in the 2023 model), both components have undergone significant upgrades. The Samsung Food app, accessible directly on the fridge through the Family Hub, now integrates with the user's Samsung Health profile to personalize recipes according to specific dietary needs. Featuring an improved "Image to Recipe" function with advanced Vision AI, the app can recognize meals and ingredients from photos and generate corresponding recipes. Additionally, the Personalize feature tailors recipes to suit various dietary preferences, such as gluten-free, pescatarian, dairy-free, vegan, fusion, and more.



Despite these advancements, the fridge has limitations, with Samsung reporting that its Vision AI feature can currently identify up to 33 food items. Users can manually input expiration dates on the Family Hub touchscreen, receiving notifications just before items expire.



In contrast to earlier smart fridge models, Samsung appears to prioritize AI capabilities over Internet of Things (IoT) integrations in the 2024 model. This shift suggests a significant evolution in both smart home and AI technology. The 2024 refrigerator is positioned as the focal point of Samsung's broader AI kitchen product lineup, including its AI oven, reflecting the company's commitment to creating a cohesive and intelligent kitchen ecosystem.



Looking ahead, Samsung is also slated to release the 2024 model of its cooktop, named the Anyplace Induction Cooktop. This innovative cooktop features a slide-in range that conveniently fits between kitchen cabinets. Both the cooktop and slide-in range are equipped with seven-inch LCD screens, providing users with the capability to view recipes from the Samsung Food app while cooking, further integrating technology seamlessly into the cooking experience.