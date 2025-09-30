September 2025 Wordle Solution & Hints – Large Bird Triple Letter Word

September is over, and October starts this Wednesday — the tenth month of the year. Fun fact: October means “eight” in Latin because it used to be the eighth month before July and August were added.

Now, let’s talk Wordle!

How to Play Wordle:

Guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries. After each guess:

Green = right letter, right spot

= right letter, right spot Yellow = right letter, wrong spot

= right letter, wrong spot Gray = letter not in the word

Use these clues to find the answer. Everyone tries the same daily puzzle. Some play competitively with friends or bots.

Today’s Wordle Hints: