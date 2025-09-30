Live
September 2025 Wordle Solution & Hints – Large Bird Triple Letter Word
Highlights
Solve today’s Wordle with our hints, starting words, and tips! Learn how to tackle tricky Wordles, including those with triple letters and large bird clues.
September is over, and October starts this Wednesday — the tenth month of the year. Fun fact: October means “eight” in Latin because it used to be the eighth month before July and August were added.
Now, let’s talk Wordle!
How to Play Wordle:
Guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries. After each guess:
- Green = right letter, right spot
- Yellow = right letter, wrong spot
- Gray = letter not in the word
Use these clues to find the answer. Everyone tries the same daily puzzle. Some play competitively with friends or bots.
Today’s Wordle Hints:
- Wordle Bot’s first guess: SLATE
- My first guess: MONTH (846 words left)
- Hint: A large bird
- Clue: The word has triple letters
