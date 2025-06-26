Shukla's First Space Message: ‘Orbiting the Earth. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat’

New Delhi: "We are orbiting the Earth. This is the start of India's human space program. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat." These were the first words from orbit spoken by Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, shortly after the Axiom-4 mission successfully entered Earth orbit.

His message, relayed fr m the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft following separation from the Falcon 9 upper stage, marked a historic return to human spaceflight for India, 41 years after Rakesh Sharma's iconic mission in 1984. "Namaskar, my dear countrymen! What a ride! We are back in the space once again after 41 years. It's an amazing ride. We are revolving around the Earth at a speed of 7.5 kilometres per second.

The Tiranga embossed on my shoulders tells me that I am with all of you. This journey of mine is not a beginning to the International Space Station (ISS) but to India's Human Space Programme. I want all of you to be part of this journey. Your chest, too, should swell with pride...Together, let's initiate India's Human Space Programme. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!" Group Captain Shukla said from space.