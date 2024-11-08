Sony Confirms No PS5 Pro Launch in India; What Gamers Can Do

The eagerly anticipated PlayStation 5 Pro has rolled out in many regions, but Indian gamers have been left out. Sony India has confirmed that the PS5 Pro won’t officially launch in India for the time being, citing regulatory restrictions. Specifically, Sony’s statement reveals that the PS5 Pro relies on the 6GHz wireless band, which is part of the new IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) standard. This frequency band has yet to gain approval in India, creating a roadblock for the console’s release. While it remains unclear if the PS5 Pro will eventually reach Indian shores, the news has undoubtedly disappointed Indian PlayStation fans hoping to upgrade.

The Retail Market Alternative

For those determined to own a PS5 Pro, there are still ways to get one—albeit at a steep cost. Some Indian retailers are already planning to import the PS5 Pro despite it not being officially available. As per gaming industry expert Rishi Alwani from High Chaos Run, certain stores across India are offering the PS5 Pro for sale, although these imports come with a significant markup. Retailers are quoting prices between ₹85,000 and ₹90,000 for the console, well above its official international price of $699, or roughly ₹59,000.

Some retailers have even promised delivery as early as November 9, with the option for immediate availability. A retailer based in Chennai mentioned, “We have demand from loyal customers, and we’ve informed them about the higher price, which they’re willing to pay.” In New Delhi’s Karol Bagh, Money Dhingra of Samurai Corner shared similar sentiments, stating that customers could get a PS5 Pro within a day if they are comfortable paying the ₹90,000 price tag.

Should You Buy an Imported PS5 Pro?

While the grey market offers a tempting solution for those eager to own the PS5 Pro, there are some drawbacks to consider. First, the price markup in India is substantial, pushing the cost nearly 50% above the official price in markets like the U.S. Buyers should carefully consider if this premium is worth it, particularly given the added risks.

Another crucial issue is the lack of warranty support. Since the console isn’t officially released in India, Sony India won’t honor international warranties. This means that any PS5 Pro bought from the grey market would lack official support, leaving buyers on their own for repairs. If any hardware issues arise, owners would have to rely on third-party repair services, which may not have the same level of expertise as Sony’s official service centres.

For Indian PlayStation fans, the PS5 Pro’s unavailability is frustrating, but there are options for those who are willing to go the extra mile. However, potential buyers should weigh the high cost, absence of warranty, and repair challenges before making a decision. While the grey market route provides a workaround, it comes with notable compromises that might not appeal to every gamer.