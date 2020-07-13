Sony Launches Reon Pocket 'Wearable Air Conditioner' for Android and iOS

Sony has launched a wearable air conditioner called Reon Pocket, presently available only in Japan. The device helps in cooling and heating meant to be around the neck, for which the company has designed an undershirt with a pocket on the nape.

As per Sony's website, the special innerwear pocket is designed to carry the device without being noticed. This undershirt is made of 90% polyester and available in three sizes (Small, Medium, Large) in White and Beige colours. It costs 13,000 Japanese yen that is around Rs 9,000.

The wearable air conditioner resembles Apple Magic Mouse and is compatible with iOS 13 and above, Android 8 and above. Reon Pocket comes with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and needs 2.5 hours to get fully charged, which provides 2.5 hours of cooling and 2 hours of thermal operation.

Sony has mentioned that Reon Pocket is not designed to be used against heatstroke and has asked the customers to refer the guidelines to prevent heatstroke given at the website of Ministry of the Environment. There are many other asterisks with the wearable air conditioner which should be used while wearing loose and breathable clothes.

Sony says that the main body of the device is not waterproof so it should not be used during exercise or work that involves intense sweating and also when the body is exposed to water, snow, etc. Reon Pocket app is compulsory to activate the device and can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, based on the operating system of mobile phone.