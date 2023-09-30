Space Calendar October 2023: Eclipses, Rocket launches and More

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.



October 8: The Draconid meteor shower peaks tonight! The shower is active between October 6 and October 10.

October: 12: A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket will launch NASA's Psyche asteroid mission. The spacecraft will travel to the asteroid Psyche and enter orbit in 2029. The launch is scheduled for 10:38 a.m. EDT (1438 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida. Delayed from October 5.

October 14: The new moon will arrive at 1:55 p.m. EDT (1855 GMT).

October 14: An annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central and South America today!

October 20: The Orionid meteor shower peaks tonight! The shower is active between September 26 and November 22.

October 28: The full moon of October, known as the Hunter's Moon, will occur at 4:24 p.m. EDT (2124 GMT).

October 28: A partial lunar eclipse will occur today! Some parts of the partial lunar eclipse should be visible over Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North/East South America, the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans, the Arctic and Antarctica.

October: SpaceX is planning to launch the second test flight of its Starship rocket. The full launch vehicle was stacked last month, and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "Starship is ready to launch, awaiting FAA license approval." FAA responses later indicated October as a more likely timeframe for Starship's next flight. SpaceX unstacked the rocket in mid-October.