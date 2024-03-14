Live
Spotify Rolls Out Music Videos: Beta Feature Available for Premium Subscribers
Spotify rolls out beta music video feature for select tracks, enhancing user experience and engagement with visual content.
Spotify has officially launched a beta feature allowing users to access music videos, marking a significant addition to its audio streaming platform. The feature is currently available in select markets, with a limited catalogue featuring renowned artists like Ed Sheeran and Doja Cat, among others.
Accessible from the Now Playing screen for supported tracks, users can seamlessly switch between audio and video playback with a simple tap. The music video feature is designed to provide an immersive experience, with the option to enjoy videos in fullscreen mode on iOS, Android, desktop, and TV devices.
Currently, the music video feature is exclusively available to Premium subscribers in 11 markets, including the UK, Germany, Italy, and Brazil. Spotify plans to expand its music video catalogue to include thousands of songs in the future, offering users a diverse range of content worldwide.
While Spotify has previously supported video content such as podcasts and Clips, the introduction of music videos aims to engage listeners further and provide artists with an additional platform to connect with their fanbase. As the company continues to innovate, this latest feature underscores Spotify's commitment to enhancing user experience and diversifying its content offerings.