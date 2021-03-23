Supreme Court suspends all petitions for content regulation on OTT platforms pending in the high courts

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court suspended all petitions seeking regulation of content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Netflix and Amazon Prime, pending in high courts across the country. The order was produced in an allegation of transfer moved by the Center to the club of all these petitions presented in several superior courts.

The high court issued notices to all the petitioners, who had filed pleadings in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Madhya Pradesh High Court and the Allahabad High Court, in February about the statement jointly filed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, electronics and technology and ministry of law and justice.

The government has currently identified 40 OTT platforms that broadcast content live.