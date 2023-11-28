Tata Expands iPhone Case Production, To Create 28,000 New Jobs

The Tata Group plans to significantly expand its iPhone case manufacturing facility in Hosur, India. The potential expansion could double the size of the existing plant, which currently occupies 500 acres and employs more than 15,000 people. This decision is also expected to boost employment to between 25,000 and 28,000 workers. The Hosur facility was established with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore.

According to a report in The Economic Times, Tata Electronics wants to expand its high-end electronics manufacturing sector capabilities by leveraging its newly acquired iPhone assembly plant. This move is expected to boost the company's growth trajectory.

The report suggests that the new plant will primarily produce components for Apple phones, but its capabilities also encompass manufacturing high-end phones for other companies, providing flexibility and potential diversification opportunities.

The report, citing a source, reveals that "The new facility could be entirely for Apple phone components, but I would not rule out the possibility of it being used to manufacture components for other high-end phones of other companies as well. "

Notably, The Tata Group's decision to expand manufacturing and increase its workforce stems from its recent acquisition of Wistron's iPhone assembly plant in Karnataka's Kolar district. This acquisition marks a significant milestone, making Tata India the first domestic manufacturer of iPhones.

As Tata prepares for a substantial expansion in its high-end electronics production, a technology market analyst told the publication that this move aligns with Apple's broader strategy of moving smartphone manufacturing to India, a strategy the company has been following to diversify its manufacturing base far from China.