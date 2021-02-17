There are many young innovators in smaller cities; they want your support: PM Modi on development of tier 2 cities

The Prime Minister asked people who were present at the NASSCOM to create world-class products "that set the global benchmark on excellence."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has great potential that must be used to make it a world leader. Addressing a NASSCOM event, the Prime Minister urged the IT industry veterans to seek talent in India's smaller cities.

"India is not short of ideas, it needs mentors to turn those ideas into realities," the Prime Minister said during the address via video conferencing.

"There are many young innovators in smaller cities; they want your support. Government is planning to build infrastructure in tier 2 cities, to help all of you," he further added.

PM then lauded the efforts of the country's IT sector during the Covid-19 crisis. "At a time when every sector was affected due to Corona, you achieved a two per cent growth. It's commendable if India's IT industry adds 4 billion dollars to its revenue at a time when suspicions of de-growth were being cast," said Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime Minister then asked people present at the NASCOMM event to create world-class products "that will set the global benchmark on excellence". "There can be no compromise on these goals. Without them, we will also be a follower and not a global leader," said PM Modi.

Markets in Tier 2 cities, outside of metro cities, have recovered rapidly in recent years. The Modi government introduced the incentives during its first term.

These incentives include tax rebates and the government's push for affordable housing to attract businesses and individuals.

Another factor that has worked for smaller cities is that as infrastructure and lifestyle gaps have narrowed, businesses have moved in, attracting migrant professionals, creating a melting pot culture that is more cosmopolitan and urban and finally bringing people back home to those cities of the main metros.