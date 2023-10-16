This Festive Season, Use Amazon Pay to Get the Best Rewards and Benefits

With the onset of the festive season, you can unlock additional value using exciting payment offers and save big. These exclusive offers and rewards will ensure that you have most rewarding and delightful payment experience through Amazon Pay.



From exclusive deals for Prime members to cashbacks, instant bank offers, and more! Here’s a sneak peek on how you can save big with Amazon Pay: Best Time To Become A Prime Member: Prime members can unlock exclusive offers worth INR 1,500 by placing an order on Amazon.in during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, commenced from 8th October 2023 onwards. Not just this, customers who make five Send Money or Scan & Pay transactions through Amazon Pay, will unlock exciting offers worth INR 500, redeemable across popular apps like Uber, Ola, Swiggy, and Zomato. To make this festive shopping extra rewarding Prime Members will receive welcome rewards up to INR 2,500 for signing up for Amazon Pay ICICI credit Card. Instant Bank Discounts: Avail an instant discount of [10%] upto INR 7,500 in a single transaction by using your SBI Credit or Debit cards while shopping during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. In addition to the prevailing discounts, customers can avail Bonus offers on spending higher amounts. To ensure extra savings, customers can get even additional bank discounts if they choose to pay with EMI and opt for a higher EMI tenure, thereby making their purchases more and more affordable. Customers can save upto INR 33,000 if they shop multiple times during the offer period. Cashback Offers: Head to the ‘Rewards page’ on Amazon Pay and claim up to INR 7,500 in cashback by collecting offers across various categories ranging from Grocery to Consumer electronics to Fashion to Home Appliances and several others, to make your shopping spree even more rewarding! Earn Every Time You Pay: Customers can win Shopping rewards from top brands every time they Send Money, Scan & Pay, Bills or other utility payments using the Amazon app. These exclusive offers can be easily redeemed for cashbacks, allowing customers to make substantial savings while elevating their shopping experience. The more transactions you carry out through the Amazon app, the more rewards you'll unlock. So, keep track of your cashback earned and offers collected, on the Rewards page and save big this festive season with Amazon Pay! Choose Credit & Get Rewarded: During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, all new customers signing up for Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card will receive welcome rewards up to INR 2,000 (non-Prime members). Additionally, those who sign up for Amazon Pay Later may get instant credit of up to INR 100,000 with rewards worth INR 600. Unlimited Rewards: Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card is a gift that keeps giving, aside from the always-on site-wide Unlimited 5% cashback for Prime members and 3% for non-Prime members, customers can earn 2% on non-shopping payments using the Amazon Pay checkout. It just doesn’t end here for Amazon Pay users! They can enjoy 1% on all their offline payments as well! So, experience the convenience now!