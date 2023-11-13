Threads allow users to delete their Facebook and Instagram posts; Details

Meta's Threads allows users to remove their posts from those suggested on the social media giant's other major apps, including Instagram and Facebook. Currently, Threads posts are offered in Instagram and Facebook users' feeds. Users can access the privacy section in the Threads app and turn off the Facebook and Instagram options.

Users who want to remove suggestions from their posts on Instagram and Facebook can go to the privacy section of their Threads app, click "Suggesting posts in other apps," and uncheck the two options for Facebook and Instagram.

Update on the release of this feature: Threads posted, "We've launched an update to make it easier for people to see the latest content from Threads directly on Facebook and Instagram,"

However, the company was still aware of user frustration over the issue and added a caveat: "But we're listening to feedback like yours as we continue to build on this."

According to The Verge, the feature was introduced to boost engagement on Threads at a time when the platform appeared to be struggling after a bumper launch.

However, since user engagement has seemingly returned to the platform, Threads has allowed users to choose whether to display their posts on Instagram or Facebook. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently said that Threads had just under 100 million returning users every month. Zuckerberg had also predicted that Threads could be the next Meta app to hit the billion mark.