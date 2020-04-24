TikTok: Tech Giant Opens Its Account On This Entertainment Platform

Wow… It is definitely great news for all the TikTok fans!!! The tech giant Apple has opened its account on this entertainment platform and has made all and sundry go wondered with its action.



Apple's account has been verified by the TikTok management and is confirmed as well. But this company has not shared any video on its account making it stay vacant for the day.

Guess what… Roughly 6000 followers were seen in minutes of Apple company opening its TikTok account. Apple's account was first spotted by Social Media consultant and Industry specialist Matt Navarra. This man has shared this news through his Twitter handle and made the people go awe!!!

Apple is now on TikTok



looking forward to thumping beats and hip teens holding Apple products in beautifully crafted TikToks



h/t @Sphinx pic.twitter.com/UMW3raf9og — Matt Navarra | 🚨 #StayAtHome (@MattNavarra) April 23, 2020

In this tweet, Apple is seen having 1281 followers on its TikTok account… This is a great move by the company!!! Well, is there any great news waiting for us??? We all need to wait until anything rolls out officially!!!



As per sources, Apple company will be rolling out short and well-produced campaigns about their products with the users. This way the company has aimed to make their products to reach more people.

Well, the TikTok users also confirmed that they have witnessed the Apple account on TikTok application!!!