Today's NYT Strands Puzzle (March 27, 2025): Playing the Field Theme

The New York Times Strands puzzle for today has a fun theme: "Playing the Field." It's all about baseball, which is a great sign that spring is here! One of the clues even says, "Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack," which is a famous line from the baseball song "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."

If you're playing the puzzle and need some help, there are hidden words you need to find. Once you find three words with four letters or more, the puzzle will give you a hint for a word related to the theme. For example, some of the words that help unlock hints are: BEER, PATE, RENT, DIRE, RAVE, GONE, and others.

Here are the answers related to today’s baseball theme:

BRAVE

GIANT

BREWER

DODGER

MARLIN

PIRATE

And the spangram (a special word that stretches across the puzzle) for today is NATIONALLEAGUE, which fits into the shape of a baseball diamond!

Have fun solving this puzzle, and enjoy getting into the baseball spirit!