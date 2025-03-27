Live
Today's NYT Strands Puzzle (March 27, 2025): Playing the Field Theme
Today's NYT Strands puzzle is all about baseball with the theme "Playing the Field". Solve the puzzle to find words like BRAVE, DODGER, and the spangram NATIONALLEAGUE, which forms in the shape of a baseball diamond. Use the clues and hints to unlock the theme and enjoy the baseball spirit!
The New York Times Strands puzzle for today has a fun theme: "Playing the Field." It's all about baseball, which is a great sign that spring is here! One of the clues even says, "Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack," which is a famous line from the baseball song "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."
If you're playing the puzzle and need some help, there are hidden words you need to find. Once you find three words with four letters or more, the puzzle will give you a hint for a word related to the theme. For example, some of the words that help unlock hints are: BEER, PATE, RENT, DIRE, RAVE, GONE, and others.
Here are the answers related to today’s baseball theme:
- BRAVE
- GIANT
- BREWER
- DODGER
- MARLIN
- PIRATE
And the spangram (a special word that stretches across the puzzle) for today is NATIONALLEAGUE, which fits into the shape of a baseball diamond!
Have fun solving this puzzle, and enjoy getting into the baseball spirit!