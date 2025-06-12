Live
Today’s Wordle Answer and Helpful Clues: “Vixen”
Discover the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle (#1454). The word is a noun, starts with “V,” contains two vowels (I and E), and means a female fox.
Wordle is a popular word puzzle where players try to guess a five-letter word in six tries. The game was created by Josh Wardle and became very popular after The New York Times took it over in 2022.
Players start by guessing any five-letter word. After each guess, the game gives clues:
Green means the letter is right and in the right place.
Yellow means the letter is right but in the wrong place.
Gray means the letter is not in the word.
The New York Times’ Wordle editor, Tracy Bennett, says any starter word is okay, but after looking at many games, the word “trace” is a good choice to start with.
You can play Wordle for free, but if you want to save your scores and see more analysis, you need a subscription.
Hints for Today’s Wordle (#1454):
The word is a noun.
It has two vowels: I and E.
It has no repeating letters.
It starts with the letter V.
The word means a female fox, just like a hen is a female chicken.
Today’s Wordle Answer:
VIXEN