Today’s Wordle Answer and Hints (#1462)

Looking for today’s Wordle solution? You’re in the right place! If you’re stuck or want hints, we have all the clues and the answer for Wordle #1462.

Today’s Wordle Hints (#1462):

The word has three vowels: A, U, and E.

It starts with the letter T.

The word means a dark grayish-brown color often used in fashion and interior design.

It ends with the letter E.

It is mainly a noun but can also be used as an adjective to describe color.

Wordle Answer Today #1462: TAUPE