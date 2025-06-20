Live
Today’s Wordle Answer and Hints (#1462)
Highlights
Struggling with today’s Wordle? Get clues and the answer for Wordle #1462. Learn the vowels, starting and ending letters, and the meaning of the word—a dark grayish-brown color called “taupe.”
Looking for today’s Wordle solution? You’re in the right place! If you’re stuck or want hints, we have all the clues and the answer for Wordle #1462.
Today’s Wordle Hints (#1462):
- The word has three vowels: A, U, and E.
- It starts with the letter T.
- The word means a dark grayish-brown color often used in fashion and interior design.
- It ends with the letter E.
- It is mainly a noun but can also be used as an adjective to describe color.
Wordle Answer Today #1462: TAUPE
