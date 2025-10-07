Today’s Wordle Hints and Answer – October 7, 2025 | Easy Clues for NYLON

Are you struggling to solve today’s Wordle? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with some useful clues to guide you crack the answer.

Today’s word starts and ends with the letter N, and it contains just one vowel, which is O.

The letter N actually appears twice in the word, so keep that in mind when guessing.

This word refers to a synthetic fabric or a strong type of plastic material that’s commonly used in everyday items. You’ll often find it in clothing like stockings and jackets, as well as in industrial products such as ropes and parachutes. It’s a versatile material known for its strength and durability.

Today's Wordle answer: NYLON.

Give it a try with these hints, and you’ll likely solve today’s puzzle with ease.